arrest former driver, security guard two others

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad ACKS led by SP Ogini Chukwuma have foiled an attempt to kidnap a Commissioner for Commerce and Industry , Mr Peter Egba.

Vanguard gathered that four suspects including his former driver and security guard were part of the gang who attempted to kidnap him from his residence.

Findings showed that the Commissioner had in November of 2022 reported the matter to the police that his security man, Me Victor Bassey told him his former driver and gate man approached him to “allow” them abduct his boss .

A security source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that after much pressure on Mr Bassey by the former driver and Security guard , he refused to succumb .

“Out of anger for not pavin the way for them to kidnap his boss , they abductrdd him to an unknown location where they tortured him for 12 hours and asked him to lure his boss to their location , but he said they should kill him because he can’t do such.

“He was later released but they kept on persisting by sending various threat text messages to him , but on the 29th of January the Dragon Squad got a call and swung into action.

“During covert operation carried out to Dragon squad led by SP Ogini Chukwuma ,the former driver Obi Ayim Joseph , former security man Maurice Ibangha, Gideon Luzan Timothy and Asuma Vincent were apprehended at their hide out, ” the source said.

Vanguard learned that a locally made pistol was recoverd including criminal charms as well as various hand sets.

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer , SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the arrest adding that investigation was ongoing on the matter in a bid to get to the root .