Police detain Abuja pastor who brandished AK-47 on altar

The presiding pastor of the House on the Rock, Abuja church, Uche Aigbe, has been arrested and detained for brandishing an AK-47 rifle on the altar.
Vanguard reported that Aigbe on Sunday stormed the church with an AK-47 and wielded it as he preached on the altar.
Police Force Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said that the investigation has commenced on the incident.
Vanguard gathered that a police inspector officer, Musa Audu handed the gun over to the Abuja-based pastor.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar, has made a recommendation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to dismiss Inspector Audu.
He will be facing an orderly room trial for handing over his rifle to Aigbe
