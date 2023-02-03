Police declare Tajudeen Bakre wanted over possession of firearms

.

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The Police in Lagos have declared one Tajudeen Bakre wanted for being in possession of some fire arms.

Bakre was said to have narrowly escaped arrest when operatives of the Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad stormed his abode in Surulere area of Lagos, yesterday.

The Police invasion followed a video, which went viral on social media, where Bakre was seen with a pump action rifle.

In the 29-second video, Bakre, who was clad in a white shirt and knicker and a face cap, was seen wielding a pump action riffle in an undisclosed area in Surulere.

Speaking in Yoruba, he was heard threatening to face anyone who dared to chase somebody out of the garage.

Declaring him wanted in a statement by the Lagos State Police command, its spokesman, Benjamin Hudenyin, said: “Following the emergence of a video earlier this week showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace, the Egbeyemi-led Rapid Response Squad, RRS, working on actionable intelligence, carried out a sting operation on the residence of the man in Surulere area of the state.

“Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect.

“The suspect, Tajudeen Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted. Any useful information leading to his arrest would be highly appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality.”

While appreciating Lagosians for their vigilance and prompt information to security agencies, the Lagos State Police Command again warned all trouble makers to steer clear of the state as anyone found wanting would be dealt with in accordance with the law.