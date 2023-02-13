Police declare Canadian based woman wanted for Cyberbullying, others





By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Police Command, yesterday, declared one Eboni Rechael Osazee Iyonmana wanted for allegedly cyber bullying, blackmailing and defaming the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists Edo State Council, Mr Festus Alenkhe.





Addressing newsmen at the state command headquarters, Benin, the Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the said Eboni, is a Nigerian based in Canada.





He said “On the 10 of January, 2023, Mr. Festus Alenkhe, the current chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, woke up to see a publication on the internet by a lady known as Rechael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana.



“And the cases we have here under what the suspect has done are defamation of character, cyber bullying, cyber stalking, false information, obscene publication.

“The lady blackmailed the complainant, Mr. Festus Alenkhe that he is a kidnapper, that he goes about wooing ladies and siphoning their accounts, their hard earned money.



SP Nwabuzor maintained that the Canadian based Nigerian lady has the right to make her complaint of any harassment, extortions, kidnapping to the Inspector General of Police for necessary actions rather than going about maligning him.



“She can’t be a judge in her own case by trying to malign the character of this personality that we mentioned.” He said