Police bar vigilante groups, political aides from election duties

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State police command has barred vigilante operatives and security aides of politicians from participating in Saturday’s election duties.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, said the decision was to ensure a seamless security situation in all parts of the state during the presidential and national assembly elections.

His statement read: “Vigilante groups, private security guards, and other quasi-security outfits are excluded from participating in the security of the elections.

“Security aides and escorts are not allowed to accompany their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centers during the election, as anyone found flouting this directive will be severely sanctioned.

“The Command emphasizes that only security personnel specifically assigned to election duties are to be seen within and around the designated election booths and centers.

“The ban on unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered number plates, and tinted glasses is still in force and violators would be sanctioned appropriately.

“There will be total restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation between the hours of midnight today Friday 24th February 2023, to 6 pm on Saturday 25th February 2023, except for those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, medical personnel, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc.”