Police arrest woman, INEC staff for selling voters card in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Police Command have arrested a 41-year-old woman, Mrs. Chinwendu Nnamani, involved in the viral social media video selling Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) at the sum of one thousand naira, N1000 at Emene, in Enugu State

They also arrested a 38-year-old, Nkiruka Patience Obinna, identified as an INEC Staff and alleged to have given the said cards to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe, the suspects were arraigned in court in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and were granted bail.

It was also learnt that the case was adjourned to February 15th, 2023 for further hearing.

“Police Detectives serving in the State CID of Enugu State Command, on 31/01/2023, arrested the female suspect, one Chinwendu Nnamani aged 41, involved in the viral social media video clip, in which she is seen and alleged to be selling PVCs at the sum of one thousand naira (N1,000.00), at Emene Enugu.

“Also arrested is one Nkiruka Patience Obinna aged 38, identified as an INEC Staff and alleged to had given the said Cards to the first suspect for distribution to the actual owners.

“Investigation has been concluded, the case charged to court, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the suspects arraigned accordingly. The suspects were granted bail and the case adjourned to 15/02/2023 for further hearing,” the statement reads.