Police arrest suspected buyers of Fatinoye’s stolen car

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command have arrested two persons who bought the stolen car of late Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, who were gruesomely murdered in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital the New Year Day.

The Ogun State Police Command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi in the statement said,

“In its determination to bring all those directly or indirectly involved in the gruesome murder of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their son, Oreoluwa to justice, operatives of Ogun state Police Command on Monday, 13th of February 2023, apprehended the two suspects who bought the stolen car of the deceased”.

“The two suspects, Azeez Usman and Owolaja Aanuoluwapo were arrested at different locations in the state following the confession of the earlier arrested suspects who informed the police that the car was sold to Azeez Usman at rate of #150,000”.

“After killing the couple, the suspects got hold of their son OreOluwa and their adopted child, Felix Olorunyomi, tied them with rope and put them in the booth of the Hyundai car with which they drove them to Ogun river bridge at Adigbe area, where they threw them into the river”.

“The suspects later parked the car somewhere in Oke Ata area of Abeokuta, but later contacted Owolaja AanuOluwapo who went there and drove the vehicle to Azeez Usman’s workshop where the car was butchered into pieces and sold in parts”.

“Police investigation revealed that the two suspects were duly informed that the car was stolen, but they went ahead and bought it at the rate of #150,000”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba has ordered that all the suspects be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.