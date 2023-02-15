Police arrest seven persons over murder of Sarumi’s forester son

.

By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a Chieftain of the National Union of the Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Toyin Adeniji, Monday night, in the Agege area of Lagos.

Late Adeniji who was a foster son of the former Minister of Communication and former Deputy National Chairman, South/West zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Dapo Sarumi, was murdered opposite Sarumi’s residence on Oyewole street.

The 47 –year-old man was in the company of six of his friends when some hooded-armed men casually walked past them.

Sensing danger, they stood up to leave the scene, only to be greeted with sporadic gunshots. While his friends managed to escape, Adeniji, who was suspected to be the target, could not.

The armed men were said to have fired him in the head, abandoning him in the pool of his blood to die.

Efforts to save his life failed as he was said to have yielded the ghost on the spot.

His aides accused some cultists in the area of masterminding the dastardly act. One of them who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “ he was shot at about 9 pm on Monday. Before then, there was a shoot-out at Oyewole road by some political thugs.

“Then, brother Toyin was not around. He went to the mechanic’s workshop to repair his car. He had just returned when the gunmen came again and started shooting, down the road. On their way back, they stopped where Brother Toyin and his friends sat.

“ Four of Brother Toyin’s friends escaped. The armed men caught the other four and started harassing them. But three of them escaped, leaving brother Toyin only. Before they shot him, they slapped him repeatedly”.

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said seven persons had been arrested. He added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID Yaba, for further investigation.