By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police have arrested Chinyere Igwe, House of Representatives member representing Port Harcourt Constituency 2, at the National Assembly for alleged money laundering.

Igwe, a strong loyalist of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was picked by operatives of the command in a stop and search operation on Port Harcourt-Aba expressway while driving home, Thursday night.

The yet to be ascertained Investigative Police Officer, who had interrogated Igwe had posted the recorded video of the development on Social media, causing mixed reactions.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a quick reaction, Friday, revealed that the sum of $498,100, was recovered from the suspect.

She said: “Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro fdc , has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.”