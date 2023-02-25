Police arrest 15 party agents planning to hack elections result in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

15 suspected party agents have been detained by the police in Katsina State for allegedly plotting to hack the result of the presidential and national assembly election slated for today, Saturday.

The spokesman of the police command in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah who disclosed this to journalists revealed that the suspects had in their possession several electronic gadgets, laptop computers, and other tools when they were arrested.

SP Gambo however said further investigation into the case is ongoing and the outcome of the probe will be made public in due course.

“We invited experts and they are doing their work on the system to ascertain actually what is in the place because of its sensitivity,” SP Gambo said.