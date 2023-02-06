Police arrest 10 suspected political thugs in Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State say they are prosecuting at least 10 persons suspected to be political thugs.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Sanusi Abubakar stated in Sokoto on Monday that the arrest and prosecution of the suspects were in line with the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Gumel.

“He directed area commands to embark on raids and to search areas known to be harbouring thugs, especially campaign offices, party offices and residences of politicians.

“Police, in collaboration with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security has escalated top crime prevention actions.

“This suspects were in possession of dangerous weapons, assorted charms and drugs at the time of their arrests,’’ he stated.

He added that the police commissioner warned political parties to continue to prevail on their supporters to desist from wielding weapons during campaigns. (NAN)