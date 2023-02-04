Police appeal to residents for calm as protest rocks Ibadan over fuel, naira scarcity

.

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command, has appealed to residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to remain calm and maintain peace over the crisis of fuel and new naira notes scarcity that erupted in the state.

The state’s police command, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, on Friday, said available intelligence revealed that certain unscrupulous elements have perfected plans to hijack the process, escalating the situation into full scale chaos by shutting down and attacking places of interest which include but not limited to INEC facilities, banks, media houses, schools, correctional centers and other critical infrastructures inclusive of looting major malls and business centers within the state.

The statement added: “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public to stay calm and maintain peace even amidst pockets of protest that have emanated at different parts of the metropolis over hike in fuel pump price and unavailability of cash for dispense at ATM machines and Point of sales Terminal especially within the Capital.”

“Worthy of note is that, available intelligence reveals that certain unscrupulous elements have perfected plans to hijack the process, escalating the situation into full scale chaos by shutting down and attacking places of interest which include but not limited to INEC facilities, Banks, Media houses, Schools, Correctional Centers and other critical infrastructures inclusive of looting major malls and business centers within the state.”

“Member of the public are hereby advised especially with reference to the youth segment to avoid being used by agents of violence who want to capitalize on the situation to criminally enrich themselves especially as we navigate towards the 2023 General Elections as the Command is fully prepared to mobilize fully to prevent these criminal elements from turning Oyo State into their playground.”

“Consequent on the above, Residents would witness high octane Patrols in concert with relevant sister security agency all in a bid to Heighten the level of confidence of residents and as well reassure them of the commitments of the Oyo State Police Command at providing comprehensive security for all residents in the state.”

“Lastly, the good people of Oyo State are advised to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment or molestation as the relative tranquility within cannot be negotiated with unscrupulous and criminal elements.”

“In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively,” the statement said.