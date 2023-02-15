Plateau: Mutfwang reiterates commitment to recover state from bad governance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has again disclosed his mission in seeking to govern the State as he reiterated that he wants to recover and reset the State from the damage unleashed on it by the All Progressives Congress, APC government.

Mutfwang spoke while in Pankshin local government area in continuation of his town hall meetings across the State where he urged Nigerians to “reject and kill APC before APC kill democracy, as reflected in the hardship the people are facing in all sectors of life.”

According to James Mannok, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity of the Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Plateau State, Mutfwang promised that the PDP under him will “provide true leadership and leave a legacy of social justice and service to the people.”

He said, “Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has declared he is on a mission to recover and reset the state from the damage unleashed on it by the APC government. He regretted that Gov Lalong is a governor with no projects to commission except lies and unguarded utterances. He urged Nigerians to reject and kill APC before they kill democracy as reflected in the hardship the people are facing in all sectors of life.

“Barr. Mutfwang noted that security, rural development, physically challenged, health, education, workers, pensions, traders, youth, and women are part of his vision for a new Plateau State.”

However, the State Party Chairman, Chris Hassan reminded the people that “Barr. Mutfwang has the intellectual capacity to push the fortunes of Plateau,” and stressed, “the party has no legal encumbrance that will hinder its participation in the elections.”

The Director General of the campaign, Chief Letep Dabang, a former State Chairman of the APC who decamped to the PDP said as a former chieftain of the APC, the APC has failed the people while it has remained a lawless party as exhibited during its primaries which are still being contended in court and called on the people to vote for the PDP.

The Town Hall meeting featured interaction between Barr. Mutfwang and various representatives of groups and stakeholders from Pankshin on various issues bordering on economy, security, welfare, infrastructure, and social.

The campaign train earlier paid homage to the Pankshin traditional council led by Mishkom Mupun, Da Yusuf Walle Fwangbiring where Barr. Mutfwang promised that he will do his best to address the challenges of the people while soliciting their fatherly blessings.

Mishkom Walle stressed that all they want for their people is good governance.

The campaign train is made up of the party’s state working committee members, candidates and former aspirants, coordinators, and directors of the campaign council, party chieftains, and stakeholders amongst many others.