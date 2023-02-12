Plateau LP gov’ship candidate to concentrate on functionality of PHCs, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Patrick Dakum has assured citizens that as a Public Health physician with about 40 years of experience, he would commit resources to address the health care needs of citizens especially those in rural communities to enable them to have access to health care in line with the global best practices.

Dr. Dakum also made a commitment to apart from giving good governance, secure the State because people need to be safe first before any other thing can be done.

He spoke at the weekend during a media engagement with journalists in Jos an event organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State.

The LP candidate laid out the plans he has for the State and promised to run an inclusive government where everyone would be carried along as he gave a timeline of one year to make positive impacts in governance.

He said, “…Information is power when people have the right information, they will make the right decisions. I am a Public Health physician with about 40 years of experience, I have been exposed globally and locally to policy…

“I bring to bear a lot of experiences working with communities, at the State level, the federal and internationally. My running mate, Barr. Edward Pwajok, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN also brings on board complementary experiences, he has been a Member of the House of Reps, Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice for eight years.

“The Labour Party has a team that will provide leadership and ready to go to work immediately… one of our banes is not lack of a plan, if you go to the State Planning Commission, you will find tons of plans from the SDGs that we inherited from the MDGs, down to the things that every Agency ought to do.

“We need a strong leadership team that will be bold to take decisions and understand how to go about them. Are you happy with the way things are as far as governance is concerned? If you are not happy, why go the old way?”

He added, “How does the global community measure the level of development? It uses the Human Development Index, HDI…One of the major issues is security and good governance. Until we make people safe, every other thing will come to naught…There is a need to rapidly decentralize the Police Force, and a lot of States are yearning for that. I will support that happening.

“One of the pillars of the Labour Party is social justice, it requires inclusiveness of everyone. We will invest in agriculture, tourism, and mining. As a Public Health Physician, I have access to reports from WHO and others on what to do to ensure that maternal and infant mortalities become minimized.

“My goal is to prove my calling as a doctor to ensure we have functionality rather than tape cutting. Plateau needs a governor that when they go to clinics in their communities, they have a lab for tests, they have a qualified worker to attend to them, a pregnant would is taken care of, she is well, and her child is well. We will provide the necessary equipment and human resources to make things work… we will make Primary Healthcare Centres function well…”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Gyang Bere assured the candidate that his members are not partisan but they work with all candidates and offer their platforms for the candidates to explain their mission to citizens.