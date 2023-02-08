Plateau: I’ll take deliberate steps to empower rural populace – Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State governorship candidate on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reassured citizens that if voted into office in the March 2023 election, deliberate steps would be taken to empower rural communities, local vigilantes, and hunters, to complement the effort of conventional security agencies in restoring lasting peace in the State.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive government which will provide competent leadership that will pave way for justice and equity for all in the state.

Mutfwang made these known during town hall meetings held in Qua’an Pan and Mikang Local Government Areas of the State where he had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Qua’an Pan Traditional Council where he was received by the Long Pan of Pan Chiefdom, Nda Emmanuel Dabang, and the Long Kwo of Kwo Chiefdom, Miskoom Fidelis Attahiru. In Mikang, he also paid homage to the palace of Long Tehl, His Royal Highness, Donald Puntel II where he promised to work with traditional rulers to enthrone peace and harmony in the state.

While speaking with stakeholders at the two separate meetings, Mutfwang stated he will lead a government that would bring peace and prosperity to the people and promised to provide “purposeful leadership that would restore the dignity of Plateau citizens,” and pledged to secure the State by reviving the State own security outfit, Operation Rainbow as he reiterated that “deliberate steps would be taken to empower rural communities, local vigilantes and hunters, to complement the effort of conventional security agencies in the State.”

He added that youths, women, and people living with disabilities will occupy a strategic place in his administration if elected into office as he promised that he would revive the School of Relevant Technology to help with the process of skills acquisition as well as make mechanized farming profitable and attractive to the citizens.