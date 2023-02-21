Plateau guber: APC afraid of defeat, says PDP

PDP And APC

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Plateau State has called on the Nigeria Police Force to watch activities in Wase local government area of the State as information available to the Party reveal that people who pose security risk the February 25th election have been recruited to cause mayhem in the area.

The Party also cautioned those peddling rumours that the PDP would not partake in the 2023 general elections to desist as no amount of antics would sway the electorates from dislodging the All Progressives Congress, APC from power.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, John Akans who addressed journalists in Jos on Tuesday said credible information reveals that a ranking member of the National Assembly from Plateau State was behind the plot to scuttle the elections in the Wase federal constituency.

His words, “As we prepare for the much awaited general elections on Saturday the 25th of February, the attention of the Party has again been drawn to another diatribe antics of the rejected, sinking and shameless All Progressives Congress, APC in the State of an attempt to deceive the general public about the state of affairs of our Party.

“We are aware of this mischievous antics by the outgoing ruling party whose leadership is desperately out on a mission to create and paint an imaginary picture before the good people of Plateau in order to score a cheap political goal. It is common knowledge that peddling unsubstantiated lies about the PDP in the state has become part of the professional calling of the grossly demonic ruling party in the state.

“For the umpteenth time, the confused and devastated leadership of the APC have come out to say that our great party will not be on the ballot of the 2023 general elections. This messy write up has exposed the outgoing APC as the sponsor of the dirty work, produced from the figment of their illicit imagination and out of the shadow that the ruling party is already jittery and afraid of defeat come Saturday 25th February and March 11th as the comment made by Governor Lalong was made to prepare the minds of the APC members of the perpetual defeat their party is going to suffer on Saturday’s general election.

“The law is very clear. Section 42 (3) of the Electoral Act which makes it mandatory for all parties featuring candidates at the election to within 20 days verify whether or not their party logo is on the ballot. This position is well taken care of by the National Working Committee, NWC of our Party and has since been a settled issue. As it stands today, we have no pending cases in court regarding the 2023 general Elections. Section 84 (5) of the amended Electoral Act 2023 which the party applied in generating its three man adhoc delegates for the emergence of all its candidates is not related to the Musa Agah’s case whatsoever.

“The party has long defeated the Lalong sponsored case of Augustine Timkuk against PDP & Ors both at the Lower and Appeal Court where an attempt at truncating the PDP Plateau State Chapter’s chances in participating in the 2023 general Elections was vigorously pursued. The constitution of Nigeria 1999 and the Electoral Act 2023 are clear on when to bring an action in a Pre- election matter and who has a right to maintain an action regarding election.

As it stands today, we want to challenge any authority or persons to come up with the list of pending cases he/ she knows, the suit number and which of the Courts…”

He added, “We therefore call on all our members across the state to ignore the unfounded and unsubstantiated lies making round in the social media. These are nothing but cold signs of defeat by the APC which is awaiting them in the coming polls. We have also traced

the author and peddler of the lies and the mole has since been expelled from the Party in his ward. We call on all our members and supporters to remain resolute in voting all our candidates from top to bottom 5/5. The party is very optimistic that heavier defeat awaits the APC in the state and Nigeria.

“We are reliably informed that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Ahmed Idris Maje is recruiting and importing vigilantes to Wase from neighbouring State with the intention to harass and intimidate voters during the election. We therefore call on the Commissioner of Police to put the Deputy Speaker under watch as his plans is to create unrest before and during the election. We call on the electorates to remain calm in their determination to vote APC out for the betterment of their future. The PDP is ready to protect and defend their votes.”