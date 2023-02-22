Plateau elections: INEC staff urged to exhibit professionalism

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Plateau State has been asked to be neutral and ensure their personnel are professional in their conduct during the forthcoming elections.

The appeal was made by the Atiku/Mutfwang Youth Campaign Council which expressed worry over the redeployment from Benue State to Plateau State, some INEC staff who worked under Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC when he was the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC of that State.

The DG of the Youth Council, Hitler Pwajok who briefed journalists in Jos on Wednesday said, “It is with deep concern that the Atiku-Mutfwang Youth Campaign Council is addressing you 72 hours to the conduct of Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“We first want to empathize with Nigerians over the difficulties and frustrations orchestrated by an insensitive, incompetent, and clueless APC administration, compounded by an avoidable fuel and naira note crises. At this juncture, we urge Nigerians to avoid engaging in acts capable of jeopardizing national security and derailing our political process.

“We rather appeal that they direct their anger through constitutional means, at the polls by voting out the inept APC administration and return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power who have shown capacity and willingness to rescue our dear nation from the brink of total collapse that the APC has brought us to.”

Meanwhile, a group of concerned Berom youths has condemned the endorsement of Barr. Gyang Zi, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Plateau North by the Berom Ministers’ Forum, BEMFO

The group in a press text signed by Dagam Buda, Lawrence Loyak and Pam Chollom, stressed such is a misadventure and a total deviation from their calling thereby bringing the organization into total disrepute.

The group also expressed concern over the active involvement of the BYM President in amplifying the said “endorsement” of the Labour Party candidate, saying that the BYM President has since abandoned his role of the office and has taken the role of the Campaign Director General of the Labour Party Candidate.