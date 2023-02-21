PLANNED PROTEST: Deal decisively with them like criminals, Mayor of Urhoboland writes NNPCL, NPDC

Mallam Mele Kyari

Irked by the clandestine moves being made by those he described as agents provocateur, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has written to the Chief Group Executive Officer (CGEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari and his Nigeria National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Ali Mohammad Zarah counterpart to deal decisively with any protester who intends carrying out a protest at this time that the general election is in few days time, describing them as blackmailers, who are being used by vested political interests to achieve nefarious goals.

This was made known in a February 21 dated letter to the duo of Kyari and Zara by the Mayor in Abuja on Tuesday, copies of which were made available to newsmen, noting that the group that is planning the “ill-motivated protest should be dealt with like common criminals.”

His Excellency wants the NNPCL in particular not to take chances saying, their plans are underway to scuttle the oncoming general elections and that the group is hiding under the veneer of protesting pipeline surveillance security contract, which he noted is already receiving the attention of the Federal Government but for want of fomenting avoidable trouble “a bunch of miscreants” are building up arsenals to embarrass the government in a protest, he said is most irrelevant at this time the nation craves a peaceful poll on Saturday.

“A group, which described itself as the Coalition of Interested Isoko Groups had through a counsel written to the security agents requesting permission to go on a protest over the award of pipeline security surveillance, a development if allowed,apart from being belated,” Akpodoro noted, “is capable of degenerating into an outright campaign of violence against the Nigerian state adding that, the group is not known in the politics of ex-militants in the Niger Delta region and should be severely dealt it should it carry out its threat of going on a rampage.”

“They,” according to the Mayor, “were not part of any struggle before, during and after the armed struggle in the Delta neither were they part of the war against the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA,” which he stressed, “was spearheaded by him and other notable groups in the region.”

He maintained that the group represents anarchy and are part of the orchestra of sabotage in the region, who go about laying claims to what they know nothing about.

The Mayor called on the security agencies to go after the leaders of that ‘criminal group’ in a view to bringing its members to justice since they have elected to throw up trouble and scuttle the ongoing arrangement to amicably right the wrongs inherent in the award of the surveillance contract adding that, on good authority he is privy to the plan by the group to go on blood letting rampage and not peaceful protest as they deliberately lied to the security agencies.

“We call on the FG through the NNPCL and NPDC to fast track its actions to douse tension and calm frail nerves in the contract wrongfully awarded partisan interests in the region noting that, an expeditious move by the Corporation will starve troublemakers of dubious claims. The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators know their true representatives who are eligible for attention by the nation’s oil managers.

“When they are broke, they come up in the guise of protest to disturb the peace and incite violence both in Abuja and Niger Delta region and this, we stand against. The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A is one of the most recognised peace builders in the Delta for years now, we have been dealing and interfacing peacefully with the government on behalf of Urhobo and Isoko ex-militants, youths and persons in the region without let or hindrance therefore, like other faceless groups, this so called Coalition of Interested Isoko Groups will fizzle out with the general elections. Their motive is against national interest, sinister, cruel, evil, disastrous, bellicose and incendiary.

“We call on the FG to apply the stick approach timeously and eschew its usual lethargy in dealing with such blackmailers who intend telling lies to power. They are not ex-militants but demagogues who want to reap from where they didn’t sow. Are these persons beneficiaries of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme, PAP? No, they are not but individuals who seek to undermine peace in our country,” the Mayor stated, while calling on youths of the region to go out and vote wisely for their candidates and also conduct themselves peacefully before, during, and after the general elections.