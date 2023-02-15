Pinnacle Oil petitions DSS over plot to disrupt operation 

Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited has petitioned the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, alleging a sinister plot by political opponents of its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, to cause a breach of the peace and sabotage the national economy by instigating protests at its terminal, situated at the Lekki Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

In a letter signed by its Managing Director, Robert Dickerman, the company alleged that persons suspected to be Mbah’s political opponents in his home state were desperately trying to recruit the company’s partners and customers, to stage massive and well-publicised protests at the facility over “a totally false and absolutely non-existent failure to fulfill the terms of product supply contract with marketers”.

It alleged that the plotters were seeking to create the impression that Mbah channeled monies paid to the company for supply of products to his governorship project, thereby precipitating the fuel shortages across the country.

The company described the narrative as “totally malicious, untrue and unpatriotic, and shows how far his (Mbah’s) political opponents in his home state are ready to go to stop him even if their sinister plot to destabilize the national economy not minding the various difficulties, including fuel shortages faced by Nigerians.”