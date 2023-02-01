Chichi Eriobu, the founder and CEO of Phronesis Foods Nigeria Limited, has made a name for herself as one of the most loved Nigerian businesses on Facebook. However, Phronesis Foods is much more than just a social media-based brand. It is a food processing, packaging, and export company that focuses on packaging local foods from Nigeria and creating new product lines from existing local foods.

Chichi Eriobu was not originally intending to become an entrepreneur, but she knew that she wanted to be an employer of labor. After leaving the event planning business, she ventured into the food business with the goal of owning a global brand. She invested in online and physical courses on entrepreneurship, built her network by attending free events, and learned by observing others.

When Chichi started Phronesis Foods, she faced several challenges, including storage, financial management, and uncertainty about the market reception of her product. However, she has overcome these obstacles and is now focused on growing Phronesis Foods into a global brand, starting with their ukwa products.

Chichi recognizes that entrepreneurship is a journey of continuous learning and development, and she is not afraid to admit that she still has much to learn. She is proud to be an employer of labor and is committed to growing Phronesis Foods into a household name for healthy food options, both locally and globally.

She was not initially intending to become an entrepreneur but decided to start her own business after realizing that finding a job through traditional means was not working out for her. She started by working in the event planning business and selling recharge cards but eventually left both due to challenges such as getting referrals and dealing with debts from people who owed her.

To improve her skills and knowledge, she started taking online courses and attending physical courses on entrepreneurship, paying up to $120 for one of the courses. She also built her network by attending free events and observing others. The individual believes that in entrepreneurship, one should never stop learning and that continuous learning is essential to staying in business.

On the challenges faced while starting the business: “This question always comes up in every interview I’ve given. I understand why. Initially, I was uncertain if my idea was good enough and if people would buy ukwa (breadfruit or Treculia Africana). Anyone could easily purchase ukwa in the open market. To combat this, I started promoting the idea of selling ukwa on social media before even selling a single pack. “Another challenge was storage. I didn’t have a proper understanding of how to store our product, which resulted in losses and debt. “I also failed to take advantage of my mother’s vast knowledge of the product, as she had been selling fresh ukwa for over 30 years. If I had considered her expertise, we could have prevented some of the losses. Financial management was another issue. We were making money, but there was no proper record-keeping. This led to me spending business funds on personal interests, which had a negative impact on the business. I wouldn’t say that we had funding problems because if I had taken more money than what we used to start, I would have put a lot of other people’s money at risk. I learned that having money in a business does not guarantee success and that there are other factors that need to be considered and addressed.”

Chichi says she doesn’t have a specific role model in the food industry, but rather in business as a whole. She mentioned Strive Masiyiwa, Tony Elumelu, Folorunso Alakija, and Emeka Oguchi as individuals she admires and considers sources of inspiration and knowledge.

