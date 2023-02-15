Photos: Sanusi visits Kano 3 Years after dethronement

Sanus Lamido

Dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II visited the state for the first time since his dethronement.

Recall that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned him three years ago.

Sanusi, it was gathered, visited Kano to greet his mother on his way to Dutse, Jigawa State capital.

The former Kano emir is also expected to pay a condolence visit to the emirate over the recent death of its Emir, Late Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi.

He is also expected to congratulate the new emir, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi.

Sanusi II, also visited his mother’s residence along the Ibrahim Dabo Road in the Kano metropolis.

He welcomed many well-wishers at the mother’s residence.

The 14th Fulani emir of Kano was banished to Loko and Awe in Nasarawa state after the dethronement.

The action was declared illegal and unconstitutional by the Federal High Court in Abuja, after which he was allowed to travel to all places of his choice freely.