Photos: Peter Obi’s LP wraps up state rallies In Lagos

2023 elections

February 11, 2023

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is concluding its presidential campaign for the 2023 general elections with a final state campaign rally in Lagos State, holding today (Saturday) at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan.

