PHOTOS: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has expressed optimism as the polls gets underway.

Obi spoke briefly to reporters on Saturday at his Polling Unit, PU 019, Umudimakasi Square, Agulu, Anambra State.

The presidential candidate is hopeful that he will emerge victorious if the poll is conducted in a free, fair and credible atmosphere.

Obi was born on July 19, 1961 in Onitsha to a business parents and is a businessman whose interest also bestrides banking and other investments. He attended Christ the King College, Onitsha before proceeding to University of Nigeria, Nsukka for his degree. Obi has maintained being a silent giver and a philanthropist whose kindness is sectional and religious blind. He commits more towards educational upliftment. He is married with children.

See pictures below: