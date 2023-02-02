Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state residents, especially All Progressives Congress, APC’s, supporters thronged Freedom Park, in Osogbo, the state capital to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



Though, Asiwaju is yet to arrive the venue, the place, located in the heart of the town is already filled to brim with party supporters and residents that want to have a glimpse of the candidate, as well as his running mate, Kashim Shettima.



Women, youths, political groups and students groups were among those at the venue waiting for Tinubu and Shettima’s arrival.