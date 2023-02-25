[Photos] Okonjo-Iweala laments late arrival of INEC officials

By Biodun Busari

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has applauded a large number of voters for coming out en masse to vote in the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Okojo-Iweala made the revelation at her polling unit in Umuda Isingwu village, Umuahia, Abia state.

The WTO DG, however, lamented that the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were not present when she arrived at the polling unit to attend to enthusiastic voters.

She added that she waited for an hour alongside other registered voters who have been there since 7:00 am.

The former Nigerian minister made this known on her Twitter page on Saturday.

“Waiting to vote at my polling station in Umuda Isingwu village Umuahia, Abia state. I have been waiting one hour. Many villagers have been here since 7 am. It is 11.23 am now. Where are the INEC officers??” Okonjo-Iweala tweeted.

“The INEC officers finally arrived. My husband and I have just voted. The turnout is unbelievable, the largest I have ever seen in all the years I have voted in the village. Young and very old all are here.”