2023 elections

February 25, 2023

Photos: Obasanjo votes amid late arrival of INEC officials, materials

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has cast his vote in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The former President voted at his ward 11, polling unit 22, Olushomi compound, at Abeokuta North in Ogun state.

