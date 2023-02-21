Photos: Naira Marley entertains crowd as APC holds rally in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, is currently entertaining a massive crowd at the Teslim Stadium, Lagos, where the All Progressives Congress, APC, would hold its rally.

The stadium is filled to the brim with Lagosians, well-wishers, party faithful, friends, and families of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

People were chanting Tinubu’s name, expressing their support for him.

Personalities at the mega rally include Senator Olurinimbe Mammora, Senator Ganiu Olarenwaju Solomon, GOS, Bala Muhammed, Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, members of Lagos State Executive members, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, members of Nollywood, traders, party faithful among the mammoth crowd.

Others are: Senator Tokunbo Abiru, APC Senate candidate, Lagos West, Dr. idiat Adebule APC Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Popular musicians from the North are also on ground rendering songs in Hausa. Nollywood actor Zack Orji, and Baba Chinedu were also present.

Others are former first lady of Oyo State, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi.