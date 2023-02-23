PHOTOS: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials across Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Oyo state has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the 33 local government areas across the state.

The distribution, which was done at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had representatives of political parties amidst tight security.

As of the time of this report, Vanguard gathered that INEC had dispatched to almost all the local government areas in the state.

The distribution of sensitive materials confirmed the readiness of INEC to conduct the much-awaited 2023 general election starting on Saturday, February 25.

Members of different political parties in the state, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanife and Mr Idowu Awokoya, expressed satisfaction with the distribution of the materials and INEC’s readiness for the exercise.

Earlier, Residents Electoral Commissioner, REC, Oyo State, Dr. Adeniran Tella, said the distribution began at 2a.m.

He said the materials would be redistributed to polling centres while registration area centres, RAC, would be activated on Friday.

The REC assured residents of seamless voting exercise with credible, fair and acceptable election.

Below are more photos of the distribution: