PFN calls for cancellation, repeat of elections in problem areas

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Cross River State, Dr Lawrence Ekwok has called for the cancellation and repeat of elections in areas where some people were not allowed to vote or where BVAS, Ballot boxes and other election materials were either carted away or destroyed by political thugs.

Other areas where elections should be canceled and repeated should include polling units or states where ballot papers did not contain the logo of some political parties.

Dr. Ekwok contended that doing this will avoid possible protests from those who feel disenfranchised, adding that it will also discourage thuggery of any form.

In a statement he personally signed, the PFN Chairman said, “If this is done, eventual winner of the election will be confident of having the mandate of the Nigerian people while also discouraging thuggery and impunity in future elections.”

He condemned a situation where ordinary Nigerians will openly threaten other citizens and warning them to go home if they will not vote for a certain candidate, adding that “ nobody is more Nigerian than other Nigerians “

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to match action with words by doing everything possible to convince Nigerians that the commission is truly committed to conducting free, fair and credible elections.

Dr. Ekwok called on Cross Riverians, especially members of the PFN Cross River State to come out in large numbers to vote massively in the governorship and House of Assemly elections on March 11, 2023.

He also called for a speedy upload of results to avoid the suspicion that INEC a officials are trying to tamper with the results.