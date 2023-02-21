Peter Obi’s supporter amputated after Lagos rally attack – Osuntokun

By Miftaudeen Raji

A supporter of the Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who is yet to be identified has been amputated after the attack that occured at the grand finale of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos last week.

The Director General of Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television programme, The 2023 Verdict on Tuesday.

Osuntokun expressed doubt over the presidential election slated for Saturday.

According to him, voter suppression through violence remained a worrying factor for the polls.

Osuntokun added that the case of over-voting recorded in the Osun State elections was another worrying factor.

Recall that the Lagos police confirmed that no fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on supporters of Obi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, described the incident as regrettable.

According to the police, the attack happened at Ilasan area of Eti-Osa Local Government.

However, Osuntokun said, “I won’t score the preparation a 100 per cent, there are some factors that challenge that conclusion. The predisposition to voter suppression through violence, we have been a victim of that especially in Lagos.

“INEC people actually responded to people looking for their PVCs discriminatorily and when we had the rally in Lagos, our supporters were prevented in certain areas from coming to the Tafawa Balewa Square and some of them were injured. As we speak one of them has had his hand amputated.

“So when you take these into consideration, you cannot be confident that this is going to work well.

“And as I remarked once the fact that the BVAS or the electronic transmission introduction to the system is supposed to preclude the possibility of over-voting, but according to the judgement of the tribunal on the Osun State election that was conducted a while ago, the tribunal nullified the victory of the PDP on account of over-voting, now were does that come in?”