Peter Obi’s not revolutionary, PDP can’t be hurt by ‘Obidients’ – Bwala 

By Miftaudeen Raji

A spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council Daniel Bwala said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is not revolutionary enough to threaten PDP’s chances of winning in the 2023 elections.

Bwala made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s programme The Verdict on Thursday.

According to Bwala, Obi stands no chance of winning the February’s presidential election, despite enjoying the followership of young people.

He said, “Peter Obi is a third force. But Peter Obi is not revolutionary. Peter Obi cashed into a movement – an agitation by young people who feel they need a different path,” he said

Bwala said Obi is not revolutionary enough, adding that he only cashed in on a movement and can’t win a state in northern Nigeria. “Polls giving him victory are ‘419 polls,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson added, “If he had gotten a ticket, he would not have gone there (LP). Even after he left, he did not go to Labour Party. He was scouting for a party.”

Bwala claimed Obi is not a member of the Labour and is running as an independent candidate.

The PDP chieftain maintained that Obi cannot win a state in the northern region.

He said, “Let me tell you today by my discipline of law. Peter Obi as we speak today is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of the Labour Party.”

Bwala noted that, at the time Obi joined the LP, the party had already submitted its list of members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “If you go to INEC now and you ask for the register, you cannot see the name of Peter Obi [as an LP member] and the Electoral Act says it is only a political party that will sponsor a candidate.”