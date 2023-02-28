Peter Obi wins Tinubu, Atiku with over 200,000 votes in Imo

.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Tuesday declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, winner of the presidential election in Imo state, defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties.

The returning officer for Imo State presidential election, Charles Esimonye, declared the result in Owerri.

While Obi, got 352,904 votes, the APC, candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, garnered 66,171, and the PDP polled 30,044 votes. The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, scored N1536.

However, that of the Njaba local government area of the state, was not available because the returning officer, alleged was caused by violence in the area. Only 26 out of 27 local government areas’ results were declared.