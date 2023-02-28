Peter Obi victory unsettles Sanwo-Olu, mulls interactive session with Igbo groups

.

.Ndigbo in APC worried

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Anxiety has gripped Ndigbo in the Lagos All Progressives Conference, APC, as well as chieftains ahead of the gubernatorial election on March 11, following the party’s defeat by Labour Party, LP, in the Presidential and National Assembly poll last Saturday.

Pocket of violence erupted in some parts of Lagos State on Monday, following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, results of the presidential poll which Labour Party, LP, won.

The presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, defeated APC, candidate, Bola Tinubu in the Saturday presidential poll in Lagos.

Obi of LP, won in nine out of 20 local governments to win the state with a total of 582,130 votes, while APC, polled 571, 575.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 75,750 votes.

The total votes cast is 1,335,729, with valid votes of 127,145 and 64,278 rejected votes.

In a swift reaction to the pocket of violence that greeted the defeat, Sanwo-Olu sued for calm and peace in the state among residents.

However, the development has led to unease among APC ranks, who viewed the defeat as a big threat to the second bid of Sanwo-Olu in the state is optimistic about the achievements of the governor to give the victory at the end of the day.

As part of strategies to gain confidence, the Sanwo Olu camp has set machinery in motion to hold a dinner and interactive session with Igbo Captains of Industries aimed to placate and woo Igbo residents’ votes in the March 11, 2023 Poll.

According to a reliable source, at the APC 2023 election campaign committee, Sanwo-Olu and APC camp have gone back to the drawing board to re-strategise for positive results in the guber poll.

It was gathered that the members of the state executive council and chieftains of the party had been directed to embark on a door to door to the canvassing of votes from residents and aggrieved parties in order to ensure that APC is not disgraced again in the coming Governorship election.

The invitation card said to be at the instance of the Governor’s campaign camp was signed by Air Peace Airline Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema and Chairman of Chisco Group Of Companies, Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu.

Though, the Publicity Secretary of APC in, Lagos, Oladejo, when contacted neither confirm nor deny the move by the party to woo stakeholders, simply said, “We’re doing everything within our power legally and politically to ensure that Governor Sanwo-Olu secures a second term. We will rather keep our strategies close to our chest.”

In addition to this, the APC and governors’ campaign team has resorted to massive media campaign advertisements on television, radio, print and social media to garner support from the electorate.

Recall that sometime ago, an Igbo APC chieftain, (names-withheld), slammed Sanwo-Olu over alleged insensitivity to the plights of the group, even as he disassociated himself from re–his election campaign.

Ifeanyi Azubike, 47, who resides in the Ikotun area of Alimosho Local Government Area, when asked who he will vote for in the gubernatorial poll, said, “I will vote for Sanwo-Olu, is the preside cy I have a candidate for governorship I think Sanwo-Olu has done very well enough to deserve a second term. He has my vote already.”

LP’s victory, a shock, we’ll ensure Sanwo-Olu’s victory–SWAGA

Shocked by Obi victory, the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), said it never expected that Obi of LP would win the presidential election in Lagos state.

Speaking, SWAGA’s National Secretary, Bosun Oladele said, “Obi victory is an eye opener for the APC,” adding that the party would go back to the drawing board to analyze the situation.

“For us, Obi victory in Lagos is unexpected and it is an eye-opener. We need to go to the drawing board. We need to also look beyond these mere figures because certain things are not right.

“We will do a thorough examination and analysis of what happened. But I will say that I never expected that Obi will win Lagos.”

When asked if LP’s victory in Lagos may affect Governor Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid, Oladele said the APC will re-strategise in order to ensure the governor is returned for a second term.

“I want to say categorically that if the governorship election will be based on performances, Governor Sanwo-Olu should not have any problem with returning for a second term.

“But I want to also say that if it is also based on certain factors which I may not be able to talk about now until thorough findings have been made, it may affect his return.

“So, for us in APC, it is a clarion call to dig deep and do everything that is necessary to ensure Governor Sanwo-Olu’s victory. I may not be able to start talking about what is necessary now, that will be the party’s internal arrangement, but discussions have started,” he said.