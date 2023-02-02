.

By Steve Oko

As campaigns for the 2023 presidential poll hit their peak, Mr Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, will tomorrow (February 3), hold town hall meetings in Abia State.

The Labour Party candidate, according to a release by the party, is expected in the God’s Own State in the company of his wife; running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed; and members of his presidential team.

The release signed by the Abia State Chairman of Labour Party, Ceekay Igara,

put the venues of the townhall meetings at Aba Sports Club, and International Conference Centre Umuahia, respectively.

Obi, according to the release, will, after his engagement with the Aba business community, also consult with traditional rulers in Abia before proceeding for the town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre Umuahia..consulting with traditional rulers at their Council headquarters in Umuahia.

The release made available to Vanguard, read in part:The Leadership and Membership of our great party ( Labour Party), heartily welcome our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency,Mr Peter Obi and wife; his Vice and wife; our indefatigable National Chairman, Barr Julius Abure; the Labour Party National Working Committee members; the Presidential Campaign Coordinator and his team to a one day Presidential Campaign Rally in Abia State, on Friday February 3.

” Our presidential candidate will hold Town Hall Meeting with the Aba Business Community at Aba Sports Club by 10.30am. Afterwards, he will proceed on a motor cade to Umuahia through major roads in Aba.

” By 12: 00pm, he will pay courtesy visit to Abia State Traditional Rulers Council at the State Council Headquarters, Umuahia. Then by 1:00pm, he will hold Town Hall Meeting at the International Conference Center Umuahia .

“We, therefore, call on our candidates, leaders and members of our great party,

Obi-Datti Support groups and ALL Abians to come out en mass, let’s show truly that Abia state is completely Obident.”