Peter Obi riding on Tinubu’s crest to campaign in Lagos — Onoh

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Council has accused Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party of running away from his Anambra and southeast homestead to stage campaigns in Lagos because of the iniquities he committed as Anambra state governor.

Obi is also said to have become panicky in the fear of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s favourable emergence as the next president of Nigeria.

The Tinubu campaign team accused Obi of bad leadership in Anambra state with high insecurity, political intolerance and rebellion, lack of popularity resulting in an inability to conduct even council elections and failures in other spheres of leadership as Governor.

Southeast spokesman of Bola Tinubu’s campaign Council, Dr Josef Onoh, said that Obi’s Lagos rally was devoid of practical participation of his media warriors, noting that the only achievement Obi recorded in Anambra state was a trace of alcoholic establishment in the state.

He recalled that Obi’s successor, Willy Obiano had confirmed that he met a high level of insecurity he inherited from Obi, same as Victor Umeh’s disclosure that he did everything thing possible to convince Obi to work for his own party, APGA, by conducting even if it was a local government election to have other APGA elected executive instead of just Obi surrounded by 30 PDP state lawmakers and National Assembly members, but to which Obi refused to heed to his advice resulting to the crisis in APGA which Obi later ditched for PDP, and to his latest landing pad, the Labour Party.

“Even at that, the then National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dan Nwanyanwu complained about Obi refusing to allow the Labour Party to conduct its activities in the state and refused the LP use of the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, yet today Obi is running under the Labour Party.

“Under Peter Obi as governor, kidnapping, and robbery were very high; he could not conduct local government elections and today the Labour party denied use of the venue is the party he is flying its presidential ticket today. That is hypocrisy and irony of political life,” Onoh said.

He further recalled that Obi himself had conceded that age was not a barrier to good governance, indicating that Tinubu was ahead of Obi and other presidential candidates who made him a candidate worth voting for.

“These are reasons Obi is shifting to Lagos where Asiwaju and his subsequent successors have made a landmark and a centre of excellence. Obi was in Lagos because of the foundation, infrastructural development and security Asiwaju entrenched in Lagos which Obi could not put in place in Anambra state, except for a brewery for the people to get drunk and forget their sorrows of a bad administration.

“What I am saying to the southeasterners is that they shouldn’t get emotional or be deceived because the clock is winding down with all the indices pointing to Asiwaju in this presidential election and like I have always urged, we should not commit political suicide by casting all their eggs in one basket,”

Onoh said that if the southeast must benefit from the incoming Tinubu government, then the region should be active participants and open supporters, disclosing that records are being compiled on how each member is contributing at this stage.

He stated that comparing Obi with Tinubu on governorship performance does not arise since one question about Tinubu’s report card gives over 30 answers such as Asiwaju’s Lagos massive employment creation in LAWMA, Highway managers, LASTMA, KAI, CBD, LAGBUS, LASIMRA, LASEPA, LASBGA, LASAMBUS, LIRS, LCDA and many more social service provisions in education, health, power, roads infrastructure, compliance to wage payments, youth development, Lekki, Eko Atlantic projects and in dedication to disaster management such as the rebuild of Ikeja cantonment after the bomb blast.

He described it as delusion; beliefs in some quarters in the southeast that the northern oligarchy has ditched Tinubu, stressing that the 93 local government councils in the southeast are running far below making many marks in the 774 councils in the country.

“So if the southeast does not do its mathematics well and gamble unwisely, it will return to the 1999 status quo and the round-tripping will continue once more with our people complaining. This is my word.

“Finally, on the propaganda being peddled that Asiwaju is going to marry a new wife, it’s true because his new wife is the Aso Rock presidential villa and our Most Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu becomes the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and her new Husband will now be Mr President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Onoh said comically.