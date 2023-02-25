Peter Obi floors Atiku in Tse-Orvihi polling unit in Benue

.
By Peter Duru, Makurdi
Tse-Orvihi Polling Unit, Uvir Council Ward, Guma LGA of Benue state
Presidential:
LP – 133
PDP – 1
APC – 36
Senatorial:
PDP – 115
APC – 61
LP – 3
House of Reps:
PDP – 82
APC – 94
LP – 3
