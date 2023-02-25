Home » News » Peter Obi floors Atiku in Tse-Orvihi polling unit in Benue
News

February 25, 2023

Peter Obi floors Atiku in Tse-Orvihi polling unit in Benue

.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Tse-Orvihi Polling Unit, Uvir Council Ward, Guma LGA of Benue state

Presidential:
LP – 133
PDP – 1
APC – 36

Senatorial:
PDP – 115
APC – 61
LP – 3

House of Reps:
PDP – 82
APC – 94
LP – 3

