Peter Obi defeats APGA, PDP in Anambra’s govt house

The presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi has defeated the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA ad the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 presidential election held at polling unit 017, Agụ Awka Ward located in the Government House.

Peter Obi scored 61 votes to defeat the APGA presidential candidate, who scored zero votes.

The particular polling unit is populated with civil servants, government functionaries and others.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo was quoted to have directed the civil servants to vote for APGA during a retreat in December 2022.