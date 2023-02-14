Peace Anyiam-Osigwe: The true measure of success

By Dakuku Peterside

HOW does one measure success in life? There are different yardsticks for different people. Some measure success based on the material quantity one accumulates, while others measure it based on the quality of life one gets. Some believe it is both, as well as a high level of qualitative and quantitative life experiences associated with material, physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.

Many, however, are indifferent to the rigour of defining success criteria, especially in a society that has deified materialism and worshipped hedonism. Therefore, success means many things to so many people. Clayton Christensen, a serial author, and teacher, gave straightforward yet profound advice on success. He said: “Success is measured by the lives you touch and impact.”

The externality of success’s impact on other people’s lives, rather than the person whose success is measured, is the extrinsic value of success in this context. Considering Christensen’s definition, success transcends the myopic encumbrances of the self and moves into the realm of the selfless. It is no secret that this was the guiding philosophy of a quintessential Nigerian lady who was intentional in lifting many young people out of poverty using their God-endowed raw talents, lifted an entire industry, Nollywood, from grass to international acclaim, and became a beacon of hope for the hopeless, and a voice for the voiceless. My friend, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, was an amazon, a rare iroko tree that proved warmth, love, and kindness to everyone who crossed her path. We lost a true hero, a woman of big dreams, and a bank of ideas to the cold hands of death on that cold January 7.

Last Saturday, I attended the night of tributes ceremony in honour of this great African daughter, and the intensity of emotions in the air moved me. A ceremony graced by the captains of the entertainment industry from across Africa, A-list actors and celebrities, and her family members turned out to be a celebration of her life as one celebrity after another made emotional renditions of how she touched their lives at difficult times, inspired them to be the best they could be, and shaped their career and industry in ways no one has done before.

Celebrities talked of how she took over 200 of them before they became famous in the United States, “disvirgined our passport”, and covered all the expenses for the trip.

Family members talked about how she was the glue that bonded the big Anyiam Osigwe family. The voices of the ten poor women from a village in Enugu that she sponsored for South Africa reached a crescendo in their wailing for their departed benefactor. In the audience, I had an epiphany. It suddenly dawned on me that my friend lived the best life ever—a life of giving joy to people. In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt: “When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return. You should give a good thought to the happiness that you can give out.”

Peace Anyiam Osigwe was an accomplished literary artist who published a collection of poems. She was a known poet, psalmist, and renowned filmmaker. But most of all, she was an extraordinary leader. She developed a vision of an entire African film industry and set out to put Africa at the centre of world cinematography recognition. She thought local and acted global.

A true African who set out to change the global narrative of African films.She was among the first known artists to take African movies to film festivals worldwide, and in doing so, she challenged African moviemakers to raise their standards to achieve global acclaim. In 2005, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe founded the Africa Film Academy, now known as the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA. AMAA is a continental film and movie platform created to reward excellence and professionalism in the film industry across Africa and create opportunities through capacity building and idea exchange across Africa.

The award ceremony is one of the most recognised awards for Africans in filmmaking. Films that have won awards at the AMAA or even been nominated and have gone on to do well at international film festivals like Cannes, TIFF, Berlinale, and others. Besides recognising and celebrating filmmakers, AMAA invested in capacity building, helping over 12,000 budding artists build skills and understand the intricacies of the sector. Peace made it a duty to bring the finest talents worldwide to coach our young artists. She mentored many and offered her network to help them advance in the industry.

In the same year, she began the AfricaOne initiative to commemorate Africans in the entertainment industry. Another impactful initiative was her television programme, “Piece off my mind”, which focused on people’s reactions to societal issues not regularly seen in the mainstream media. This fulfilled her passion for always putting out the other side of the story. Throughout her eventful life, she engaged and committed herself to the cause of the less privileged in society, using whatever platform God gave her. Beyond her creative entrepreneurship, philanthropy was her second nature.

She selflessly and quietly assisted countless people and championed numerous causes.Her philanthropy was the actual sermonic act of giving, where her ‘left-hand does not know what her right hand is doing. Peace Anyiam Osigwe’s success was seen in her equanimity and peace of mind, which are a direct result of her self-satisfaction in knowing she tried to become the best of which she was capable. Nigerian political and business leaders have a lot to learn from her, especially during this election period and the transition from one government to another.

One essential lesson for all is that leadership is about the impact it has on the lives of others. A good leader loves his people and community and will be willing to sacrifice himself for the good of the people and community. Leadership success can only be measured by how well you serve the people and the impact you have on them.

Just as Peace dared to dream and work for a better entertainment industry for Nigeria first and Africa and the rest of the world later, our politicians must dare to dream and work for a better Nigeria and Africa. As we pay our last respects to this Amazon of Peace named Peace, a woman who gave limitless opportunities to and impacted a generation of young people, it is essential to remind ourselves that leadership is not about a title or political office. Nor is quality living about material acquisition. Success is defined by having the greatest possible impact on the greatest number of people.