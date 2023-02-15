PDP’s Enugu rally a Nursery school graduation ceremony — Onoh

.

The Presidential Campaign Council spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Josef Onoh has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential rally in Enugu on Tuesday as a nursery school graduation ceremony.

He stated that whereas the PDP rally was sparsely attended by invited pupils, the APC staged a real rally attended by the parents of the pupils in Owerri with President Muhammadu Buhari present at the mega function.

He gave appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the Bola Tinubu presidential rally and hailed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state for his galvanising role in the southeast, who I’ve always had the pleasure and fondness of calling the political Psunami inside a hurricane of the Southeast he ensured that zone remained the epicentre of Nigerian politics.

Onoh chided the attendees of the Enugu PDP rally for their confusion and inability to differentiate between a PDP rally and that of the Labour Party, stating that the gaffe was an indication that PDP had long lost its previous grip in the southeast geopolitical zone. Irrespective of the PDP presidential rally, PDP Enugu state will vote and deliver all their flag bearers with exception of the presidential candidate who is on his way to winning his 7th Grammy award for losing another presidential election.

He described as shameful, Atiku Abubakar’s cold feet treatment to the Deputy Governor of Enugu state, H.E. Barr. Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, clearly Atiku’s lack of character is unfortunately what you get when the uncultured meets refinement, stating that Atiku’s visible expression of anger was a manifestation of his desperation to become the President of Nigeria. Enugu state holds our amiable Deputy Governor in the highest esteem and shall return the favour to him on the ballot come 25th February.

Onoh however gave kudos to the traditional rulers in Enugu state who told Atiku straight in the face that the PDP has become undeserving of the southeast votes with its failures to the people of the zone over the years.

“These developments have justified my earlier position when I explained the slice of soaked bread Asiwaju talked about. Despite the sponsored campaign of calumny against my person by some faceless characters, I’m happy that people of the southeast are waking up gradually to the realization that Tinubu is their best presidential candidate for Feb 25 election.

“While the kindergarten pupils were busy at Okpara square in Enugu, their parents and guardians were fully BATified, attending APC rally in Owerri, Imo state. Governor Hope Uzodinma has not only matched words with action but has also proved that the people of the southeast can no longer be emasculated with old rhetoric. We the PCC members in the southeast owe Governor Uzodinma a debt of gratitude for his forthrightness and commitment to the Asiwaju project,” Onoh said.