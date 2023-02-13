PDP women canvasses votes for Atiku in Osun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Women Campaign Council (WPCC) on Monday in Osogbo urged Southwest women to vote for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Mrs Hadiza Adado, Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Women Presidential Campaign Council, gave the charge on the side-line of a one-day town hall meeting, held at the Osun capital city.



Adado said the essence of the town hall meeting was to further engage stakeholders, especially women in the Southwest on the need to vote for Atiku Abubakar.



She noted that women constituted a large number of voters expected to participate at the election, hence the need for them to vote for PDP’s presidential candidate.

According to her, the popularity of the Atiku/Okowa ticket is growing everyday and the possibility of winning the presidential election is 100 per cent guaranteed.



“ We, women are ready to support Atiku/Okowa to occupy the presidential seat at the coming general elections and we shall succeed by the grace of God.



“I urge women in the Southwest to mobilise voters and ensure that they cast their votes for Atiku/Okawa,’’ she said.



In her remarks, Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sani, the Southwest Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Women Presidential Campaign Council, said the only candidate that could deliver the country from the bad economy being experienced is Atiku Abubakar.



Adeleke-Sanni, noted that INEC’s statistics showed that women constituted the larger number of voters in Osun and there was no doubt that they would come out en-mass to vote for the PDP candidate.



She said that WPCC coordinators in the Southwest had embarked on door-to-door campaign to sensitise women and men on the need to vote for PDP at the elections.



Adeleke-Sanni advised women to troop out en-mass on Election Day and vote for PDP.



In her remarks, Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP presidential candidate, commended Southwest women for their tireless efforts at ensuring that her husband emerged victorious at the election.



Represented by Mrs Funmilayo Oluoje, her Special Assistant on WPCC, Mrs Abubakar said with the current predicament in the country, it was glaring to everyone that only Atiku could rescue the country.

She said there was the urgent need for women to start preaching the gospel of Atiku Abubakar.