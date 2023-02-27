Home » News » PDP wins Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency in Kaduna
February 27, 2023

PDP wins Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna 

Ajilo Umar Shehu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared winner of the Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

He polled 34,600 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ladan Mukhtar Shehu who came second with 23,793 votes.

Garba Muhammad of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP (NNPP) scored 18429 and  Ibrahim Salisu of the Labour Party (LP) scored 1251 votes.

The Returning Officer of the Federal Constituency, Professor Eze Badmus from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria declared the candidate of the PDP as winner after scoring the highest valid votes cast.

