PDP senatorial candidate alleges swapping of Obi’s results to APC in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo East Senatorial district, Uche Onyeagocha, on Sunday alleged that the presidential candidate of the labour party, LP, Peter Obi’s results were being swapped with that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Owerri municipal council of Imo state.

Oyeagocha made this known to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Assistant on Media, Macdonald Enwere.

He blamed it on the party agents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the area.

According to him, “The PDP Candidate for Imo East Senatorial District, Hon. Barr. Uche Onyeagocha condemns in the strongest terms the swapping of Peter Obi’s presidential results to APC in Owerri Municipal. In the early hours of today, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s agent in collaboration with INEC Imo state swapped the presidential result of Mr. Peter Obi to APC presidential candidate Ahmed Tinubu. He was beaten up mercilessly and was later rescued by Governor Uzodimma’s Special Adviser. We urge the masses to reject such a result from Owerri Municipal.”

“We, therefore call on the people to resist any attempt to scuttle the will of the masses.

“We also urge INEC to immediately upload all collated results in Imo State to avoid this kind of ugly situation where results are swapped It is the failure of INEC to upload results into their portal that has given room to this condemnable act,” he said.