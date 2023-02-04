PDP denies ordering withdrawal of legal team from Rivers cases

…orders probe of source of fake report

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has dissociated itself from reports making the rounds that it ordered the withdrawal of its legal team from certain cases in Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has been drawn to a fake report purported to have been signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba and mischievously claiming that the PDP had directed its legal team to withdraw certain cases in Rivers State.

“The fake report also mischievously purported that the PDP had declared that it does not have any record of individuals that were gifted forms for their loyalty to Governor Nyesom Wike; that an individual made “buck” purchase of forms on behalf of Governor Wike and that the PDP is ready to do a rejoinder on the issue.

“The PDP states in clear terms that the National Publicity Secretary did not at any time issue any report, press statement or any publication whatsoever on any issue relating to purchase of Forms or withdrawal of any case(s) in Rivers State as maliciously claimed in the said fake report.”

The party condemned in the said fake report in the strongest possible

term noting that the publication “ is clearly the handiwork of enemies of our Party.”

It appealed to Nigerians, particularly the party’s teeming members and supporters in Rivers State to disregard the said report.

Ologunagba further said, “The NWC uses this opportunity to alert the public of designs by enemies of the PDP to circulate fake reports and documents claiming such to have emanated from National Officers of the Party, apparently in a bid to cause disaffection within our Party and mislead the unsuspecting public.

“The public is invited to note that the PDP has official channels of disseminating its information and any such publication which did not come through our official channels should be disregarded.

“The PDP national leadership has however commenced investigation into those behind this malicious publication and will take very firm legal and punitive actions against any individual found culpable in accordance with the law as well as the Constitution of the PDP.“