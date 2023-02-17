PCCC holds second int’l bi-annual retreat in Paris

By Ezra Ukanwa

Plus Consulting Career Club, PCCC, is set to hold its second bi-annual retreat, BAR, in Paris, France.

The international retreat, themed ‘International Career and Business Conference’, which is to be attended by club ambassadors and members from Nigeria, with others from USA, UK, and Canada, is slated to hold from May 24th to 28th, 2023.

Keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities with industry leaders and experts from Africa and around the world will be the highlight of the conference.

According to the President of PCCC, Joan Abaziuwa, the essence of the second edition retreat is for members and the organization to proffer solutions to the problem facing professionals around the globe.

The president said the international event would explore topics around Africa’s economic growth and its impact on business and strategies for successful cross-cultural business dealings, leveraging technology for innovation and business growth.

Abaziuwa said the organization decided to use Paris because it is central to the different locations of members who live in other countries all around the globe.

A travel consultant with Youtravels Consulting Limited based in Lagos, Chinwe Choice Unagha, said her last retreat experience was mind-blowing, adding that the retreat allowed her to grow and develop herself personally and professionally.

“I was able to get out of my regular daily grind, out of your comfort zone, my senses were heightened in a new city and this helps open up to thinking about my career in new ways.”

For the retreat’s second edition, she expects lots of discussions centered around new trends and opportunities pertaining to the business. She also hopes to gain some new skills and make all kinds of new connections and team bonding.

Plus Consulting Career Club (PCCC) is a registered 501 (c) 3 exempt organization with a mission to support African professionals searching for productive employment and professional growth. The mission aligns with the 8th Sustainable Goal of the United Nations “Promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.”