Pastor’s wife raped to death in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor,PORT HARCOURT

There is panic in Abarikpor Community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State following the murder of one Mrs Chigbewejim Lawyer, wife of a cleric in the area.

Chigbewejim, who was kidnapped at her home in the said community, Sunday, was whisked to an unknown destination and raped to death by some criminals terrorizing the place.

It was gathered that Chigbewejim was the wife of Mr Lawyer Steward, an Assistant Pastor of a Pentecostal Church in the Abarikpo community.

The Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, reacting to the development called for the arrest of the perpetrators, describing the development as the height of wickedness.

The National Coordinator of the Rights group, Prince Wiro, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday described the incident as an act of wickedness.

Wiro said: “We are shocked that the suspected gang leader who carried out the heinous and dastardly act is still moving around in the community as revealed by the deceased woman’s husband in an interaction with the centre.

“We call on the Rivers State Police command and appropriate security agencies to immediately arrest the culprits and bring the full weight of the law against anyone found culpable in course of investigation with a view to serving desired justice on the matter.

“Centre for Basic Rights condoles with the family of the deceased victim, particularly the children and the husband, Mr Lawyer Steward on the gruesome murder of his wife while praying that God gives him the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would communicate Vanguard when she gets details of the development.