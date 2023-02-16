Pandemonium in Ikorodu as policeman stabs soldier to death

There was pandemonium in Lagos State on Wednesday after a yet-to-be-identified policeman allegedly stabbed a soldier to death.

It was gathered that the incident happened around Odogunyan axis of Ikorodu in Lagos on Wednesday.

The soldier in question, reported to have been stabbed to death, was said to be on mufti when the incident occurred.

However, colleagues of the soldier were said to havecarried out a reprisal attack on the Ogijo police station, Odogunyan and Ogijo is a few kilometres and the two communities are border towns between Lagos and Ogun states.

VIDEO: Pandemonium in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State as a police officer accidentally shot a millitary personnel during a misunderstanding with one of the Agbero. Amidst the fracas, soldiers from 174 battalion have allegedly razed down the police station in the area. pic.twitter.com/0QGtiA4tBO February 15, 2023

The incident sparked apprehension among residents of the border communities.

Speaking on the incident, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun police spokesperson, told newsmen that the command is trying to unravel the reason for the attack on Ogijo police station in Ogun state when the altercation happened in Lagos.

Oyeyemi also said the commanding officer of a nearby military barracks has been contacted and that the issue is being investigated.

“The crux of the incident is still sketchy,” he said.

“The information I gathered from the DPO in that axis was that there was an issue between a soldier and a mobile policeman at Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

“The incident happened in Ikorodu, which is in Lagos state. The reason why soldiers now came to attack the police station in Ogijo, which is in Ogun state, is what I’m still trying to find out.”

Asked if the police station was razed as reported on social media platforms, the Ogun police spokesperson said the station was not burnt, but patrol vehicles and an armoured personnel carrier were set ablaze.

Reacting to the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police spokesperson, in a tweet, said officers are on the alert to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

“There are stories making the rounds that riots have broken out in Odonguyan, Ikorodu,” Hundeyin wrote.

“We wish to clarify that the unrest is at Ogijo, Ogun State, though very close to Ikorodu, Lagos.

“Our officers are at alert & would not allow any breakdown of law and order within Lagos State.”