PANDEF gives Okowa 48-hour ultimatum to rescind attacks on Clark

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, the mouthpiece of the coastal states of the Niger Delta, yesterday, issued the Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a 48-hour ultimatum to renounce his recent outburst on the elder statesman, Senator Edwin Clark.

National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, Ken Robinson, in a statement, taking exception to the reported attacks on the National Leader of Southern Nigeria and Middle, Belt, Clark, by Okowa’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and others, said: “Nonetheless, PANDEF gives Governor Ifeanyi Okowa 48 hours to retract and withdraw his attacks on Chief Clark in his own interest.”

PANDEF statement read in part: “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa needs to be acquainted with an African proverb that says, “When your father scolds you in the public, a well-brought-up child, does not exchange words with him, but goes home to reflect on the words of the old man.”

“At nearly 96, Senator Clark is not only our national leader and elder statesman, but, more significantly, is old enough to be a father and even grandfather to most of us.

“PANDEF, thus, finds it stunning that less than 24 hours after Clark wrote an open letter to the governor, raising various troubling issues, he, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his media attack dogs have been quick to reply him; avoiding answers to the veracity of the issues raised, but dwelling on the towering image, integrity, and personality of this great national icon.

“As a regional body, that represents the interests of the people of the entire Niger Delta, PANDEF is compelled to note that the responses, on the matter, by Okowa’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, and other sycophantic liegemen, are thoughtless and disingenuous. It would even become more worrying if the invectives from the “attack dogs” signify Governor Okowa’s true inner reflections.

“Amongst other things, the Commissioner for Information, in particular, stated that Chief Clark, at his age, should be a unifier and not bent on dividing the country. That is not only fatuous but also nonsensical.

“Perhaps, we should also remind Governor Okowa that when he (Okowa) was seriously disadvantaged to become Governor of Delta State vis-à-vis other more qualified candidates, in Chief Clark’s belief for equity and fairness; he stood by him and helped him (Okowa) to become Governor of Delta State in 2015.

“Today, Governor Okowa could apprise Chief Clark, through his lackeys, that he should be a unifier. How men easily forget history. What a shame!

“Additionally, was it not Chief Clark, together with other patriotic leaders, that mobilized delegates from the South-South and other zones of the country, to support his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the PDP Convention in Port Harcourt in 2018, which aided him to win the PDP Presidential ticket for the 2019 election?

“This was despite the fact that it was the same Atiku that led the marathon gang-up against our son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, by championing the formation of the new PDP. Yet Chief Clark stood for him a few years later. Is that a man that does not unify?

“It is significant to recall that leading to the 2019 general elections, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum led by Chief Clark and the Northern Elders Forum led by Professor Ango Abdullahi held several meetings, to promote unity, peace, and a more egalitarian Nigeria. Chief Clark and Professor Ango Abdullahi Co-chaired those meetings, and the decision to support former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, arose from those meetings; after interacting with several other Northern presidential aspirants.

“It is, therefore, most unfortunate that Governor Okowa would accuse Chief Edwin Clark of dividing the nation.

“It is equally important to underscore the fact that our father, based on his well-known stance on accountability, transparency, and good governance, also raised the issue of monies accruing to Delta State from the 13 percent derivation in his letter to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Our least expectation was that His Excellency would provide answers to the questions posed. Because the funds that come to Delta state are for the people of Delta state, thus, the demand for accountability and transparency must not be trivialized or ignored but should be answered correctly, especially for a man who dreams to become the vice president of Nigeria.

“Governor Okowa should also note the other critical issues cited in our father’s letter to him, including the question of how he emerged as Vice Presidential candidate to the PDP presidential flag bearer, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Does not Governor Okowa’s conscience prick him? He hosted the momentous meeting of the 17 Southern governors in Asaba on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He provided the Secretariat, which produced the Communiqué putting forward the far-reaching declaration on power rotation; which was applauded by many, including people from the north, who consider that in the ‘spirit of give and take’, the presidency ought to revert to the South in 2023.

“Thereafter, Governor Okowa joined his colleagues to meet again in Lagos on 5th July 2021 and in Enugu on 16th September 2021, where they restated their position on power shift.

“In between those meetings, Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, which is being led by our father, followed up and met severally in Abuja, and re-echoed the position of Governor Okowa and his colleagues.

“It is expedient to accentuate that PANDEF holds no grudge against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the Constitution of Nigeria allows him, and indeed any other Nigeria, to aspire and to hold any political views that he feels convinced about.

“However, it is required that those who aspire to high leadership positions must be above board in conduct. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will, undoubtedly, go down in history as a man who led his people to take a stance on a fundamental issue, touching on the very fabric of Nigeria’s corporate existence, but later, surreptitiously, turned round to do otherwise,” PANDEF asserted.