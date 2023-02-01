By Adeola Badru

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Chief Joseph Tegbe, has pledged to equip the people of his senatorial district with vocational skills, driven by technology.

Tegbe stated this while meeting a group of youths in Ibadan South-West Local Government on Sunday.

The PDP senatorial candidate, who is a civil engineer and certified technologist, said it is an improper use of human capital to limit empowerment of constituents to motorcycles and grinding machines.

He said that with his background in engineering and technology, he would drive legislations that would encourage vocational and technology-based small and medium-scale enterprises in order to boost local economy and improve the lives his people.

According to him, the world is evolving around science and technology, adding that this is the need to keep up with global development.

Tegbe expressed concern that Nigeria is lagging behind, especially in the area of science and technology, in spite of the country’s rich human capital.

He pledged to make Oyo South senatorial district a good reference point in empowerment and human capital development for others to emulate.

Tegbe likened equipping people with technological skills and necessary tools to building one individual who can go on to build thousands of others.

He appealed to the people of the state to vote massively for PDP’s candidates across all levels so as to allow a party with developmental ideology to recover Nigeria from its present crop of leaders.