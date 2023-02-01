Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has directive the immediate payment of outstanding allowances of traditional rulers in the state.

Oyebanji gave the directive at a meeting with the council of traditional rulers in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor also informed them of government’s plans to unveil a mobile clinic that would focus on the health of the traditional rulers and their subjects.

He said he has the utmost respocet for the traditional institutions.

The governor urged them to close ranks, as their unity would ensure rapid development of respective communities and the state in general.

‘Oyebanji descrived the traditional ruler as the “representatives of God.”

“I have a request to you my fathers, I plead for unity among you traditional rulers. I am too small to tell you what to do; but God will guide you.

” My joy is to see all of you united. I was happy when I came here this morning and I met everybody,. This is the spirit of Ekiti Parapo,” he said.

The governor thanked the traditional rulers for supporting his administration so far, noting that his commitment to their welfare was important.

The governor also urged the traditional rulers to ensure security in their respective domains, promising that the government would provide necessary support to ensure safety and of lives and properties across the state.

Oyebanji also canvassed for the support of the traditional rulers for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Sen. Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the coming elections.

Earlier, the Chairman, Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti appreciated the governor for his humility and respect for the traditional rulers.

The traditional rulers offered prayers for the governor and his administration.

The Owa Ooye of Oke Imesi, Oba Micheal Gbadebo Adedeji, described the Governor as an epitome of ‘Omoluabi Ekiti’ and prayed for more wisdom for him. (NAN)