Our ‘Mineral Clinic’ targets attraction of investors into solid mineral sector – NGSA

….says 400 potential investors in attendance

…tests over 100 rocks, minerals samples

By Gabriel Ewepu,Abuja

THE Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, weekend, said the Mineral Clinic it organized was targeted to attract investors into the solid mineral sector in the bid to boost the nation’s economy.

According to the Director General, NGSA, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, in an address during the one-day Mineral Clinic with theme ‘NGSA Mineral Clinic: Mineral Promotion, Sensitisation and Dissemination’, held at the headquarters of the Agency in Abuja.

Garba said the Mineral Clinic serves as an avenue to make available geosciences data on a continuous basis, where he presented three recent publications to the public.

He also explained that, “It is something we have been doing before, and is done in all the States every last Saturday of the month. The idea behind the mineral clinic is to sensitize the public and also open our doors to offer assistance to small and artisanal miners. It enables the public to see what we are doing.”

According to him, through sensitisation and dissemination of geoscience information about the solid mineral deposits across the country, and that the clinic provides wealth and job creation opportunities.

He said: “The Mineral Clinic is like an ‘Open Day’. In our effort to make available geosciences data on a continuous basis, we will present three recent publications to the public. These publications are Phosphate Resources of Nigeria, Evaluation of Brine along the Benue Trough and Assessment of graphite Occurrences in Saulawa Village, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, North West.

“Some of these projects include; Gold in She and Kafin-Koro (Niger State), Gwagwalada and Environs (FCT) and Uke (Nasarawa State); Lead/Zinc (Ebonyi State); Kaolin (Ekiti and Kwara States); Phosphate (Sokoto State); Bitumen (Ondo State); Copper in Akiri and Azara and environs (Nasarawa State); Tin and REE in Wamba area (Nasarawa State) and Katsina-Ala and environs (Benue State).

“This mega/grand finale Mineral Clinic of NGSA, after successful outing in the six geopolitical zones of the country, today’s event has open yet another chapter and a milestone of my commitment to mineral promotion, sensitization and dissemination which is in line with the present administration’s diversification agenda of the country from oil base to solid minerals and also in tune with the Economic Recovery Growth Plan.”

However, the NGSA boss said the major issue is the utilization of generated geosciences data as provided by the agency, and this will lead to national and economic development.

“To achieve this, the over 100-year-old exploration agency stepped up exploration and assessment of projects in greenfield and brownfield, using a unified sampling and data capturing system in line with international best practices”, he said.

Meanwhile, he made it known that, “In the zones, over 400 potential investors attended the mineral clinic and over 100 samples of rocks and minerals were tested with Hand-Held XRF free of charge. We are also making plans to extend such gestures to all states in the country.

“This, we believe, will spur the desired goal in creating awareness, sensitisation and dissemination of geoscientific data to the lowest level.

“The success story of NGSA today was achieved by a clear, well-defined and articulate approach which entails proper planning, exploration, evaluation and management of these resources.

“In line with that and to improve productivity, NGSA has procured spectroradiometers and Hand-held XRF spectrometers.

“This equipment is useful during exploration as it allows for on-the-spot test of rocks and minerals which serve as a guide in the field. All these equipment is on display today for the public.”

In a remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, represented by the Director, Special Duties of the Ministry, Comfort Kabirwa, also maintained that the Mineral Clinic is a golden opportunity for miners and investors based on firsthand information and data made available to them, and also serves as platform to improve on their operations.

“I am therefore very optimistic that at the end of the event, we will all be better informed about mineral in the country and this should lead to better economic decisions for mutual benefit of all”, Akinlade said.

In a goodwill message, the Acting President, Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Musa Mohammed, said as investors association it will continue to work together with NGSA on possible ways to boost their business and also achieve set objectives of both organisations.

Mohammed also expressed optimism that their collaboration would continue to consolidate on their achievements and will further deepen their wealth of experience and understanding presently and in the future as they cross fertilize relevant ideas and mutual benefits based on knowledge sharing.